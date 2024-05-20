Luzon, Visayas grids under yellow alert on Monday, May 20

(Eagle News)–The Luzon and Visayas grids are under yellow alert on Monday, May 20, the The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

The NGCP said the alert over the Visayas grid is in place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One plant, the NGCP said, has been on forced power outage since 2022, two since 2023, two between January and March 2024, and 11 between April and May 2024.

Seven, it said, were running on derated capacities, for a total of 553.4 MW unavailable to the grid.

Available capacity is at 2675 MW, while peal demand is at 2575 MW.

As for Luzon, the alert, the NGCP said, will be hoisted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Three plants have been on forced outage since 2023, three between January and March 2024, and 13 between April and May 2024.

Four, the NGCP said, are running on derated capacities, for a total of 2040.8 MW unavailable to the grid.

Available capacity is pegged at 13867 MW, while peak demand is at 13125 MW.

A yellow alert is raised when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.