PHL gov’t on corruption index ranking: A challenge to do better, a reason for hope

(Eagle News)–The government on Saturday, Feb. 3, said the Philippines’ slight improvement in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International was both a “challenge to do better” and “a reason for hope that the country is headed in the right direction.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said “earnest efforts” are already being undertaken to implement digital transformation.

He said the initiative aims to “streamline institutional processes and curtail opportunities for graft and corruption,” adding it was “in line with the President’s clarion call for the entire Government to show in deeds, not in words, that it is deserving of the people’s trust.”

“The Government takes note of the slight improvement of the Philippines’ standing in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International,” he said.

With the necessary transformational measures being put in place, he urged the public to be optimistic, noting that the government will not fail or falter in its commitment to effectively provide efficient and transparent public service.

The country ranked 116th in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2022.

The CPI assesses the perceived levels of public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories around the world.

The ranking is a notch higher than the Philippines’ standing in 2021.