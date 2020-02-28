PHL gov’t mulls Japan, Iran, Italy travel ban as precaution vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases is eyeing a possible travel ban on Japan, Italy and Iran following the spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases there.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the revelation in an interview over CNN Philippines on Friday, Feb. 28.

“Ayaw ko pangunahan but obviously the Task Force is looking at these two countries [Japan and Italy] as well, especially Italy,” Nograles said.

Italy so far has over 600 COVID-19 cases. Iran has around 250, while Japan has over 200.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed three COVID-19 cases.

It has imposed a travel ban on several places including China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, subject to certain exceptions.