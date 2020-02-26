UPDATED: PHL imposes South Korea travel ban as precaution vs COVID-19

Only permanent residents, Filipinos leaving for studies, returning OFWs allowed to travel to S. Korea so far, Panelo says

(Eagle News) — The government has imposed a travel ban on South Korea as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said only travelers coming from North Gyeongsang would not be allowed entry into the country temporarily.

In a press conference later in the day, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said “any travel to South Korea will be temporarily suspended.”

“Only permanent residents of South Korea, Filipinos leaving for studies and OFWs returning for work will be allowed provided they signed a written declaration acknowledging the risks involved which will be complemented with health advisory pamphlets,” he added.

Panelo said the ban was approved during a meeting of the Inter-agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

South Korea has the most COVID-19 cases outside China, with over 1000 cases.