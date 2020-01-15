PHL gov’t formally imposes total ban on deployment of OFWs to Kuwait

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has imposed a total ban on the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait.

The Department of Labor and Employment announced the ban in a statement after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Governing Board signed a resolution for the same.

The ban was imposed after an autopsy report found that Jeanelyn Villavende, who was killed in the Middle Eastern country, had been sexually abused.

Prior to the release of the report, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he was inclined to impose a ban only on the deployment of new household service workers to Kuwait.

In 2018, the Philippines imposed a ban on the deployment of OFWs there following the death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer.

The ban was lifted after Kuwait and the Philippines signed a pact for the protection of OFWs.