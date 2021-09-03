PHL gov’t approves emergency use of Moderna vaccine on adolescents aged 12 to 17

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government on Friday, Sept. 3, approved the emergency use of the Moderna vaccine on adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said the amendment in the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use was approved “after a thorough evaluation by our vaccine experts and our regulatory experts in FDA.”

According to Domingo, experts agreed that because of the Delta variant, the benefits of getting adolescents vaccinated far outweigh the risks.

Health officials have clarified, however, that senior citizens and persons with comorbidities will still be prioritized in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Moderna applied for the amendment to its EUA on Aug. 19.