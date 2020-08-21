PHL files diplomatic protest vs China for confiscation of fishing devices of Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China.

In a short statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the recent protest was over the Chinese Coast Guard’s “illegal confiscation” of fish aggregating devices of Filipino fishermen.

The DFA said the confiscation of the payao, as they are called, took place in May in Bajo de Masinloc in Scarborough Shoal.

“The Philippines also resolutely objected to China’s continuing illicit issuances of radio challenges Philippine aircraft conducting legitimate regular maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea,” the DFA said.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands ruled no country can claim sovereign rights over Scarborough.

In making the ruling, the arbitral court noted Scarborough was a traditional fishing ground for Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese fishermen.

China has so far not accepted the ruling, and continues to claim the islands, reefs and shoals, including Scarborough Shoal, that are located within a U-shaped line drawn in 1947.

“We agree to disagree on the arbitral tribunal ruling and will proceed with our bilateral relations with China, especially on matters related to trade and the economy,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.