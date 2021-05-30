Featured News, National

PHL files diplomatic protest vs China anew over “incessant deployment, prolonged presence” of China vessels in vicinity of Pag-asa Island

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has filed another diplomatic protest against China over what it said was the illegal presence of Chinese vessels in the vicinity  of Pag-asa Island.

In a brief statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the protest was filed on May 28.

The department said, in particular, the Philippines protested the “incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels” in the vicinity of the island.

It also demanded that  China withdraw these vessels.

“The Pag-asa Islands are an integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction,” the department said.

Earlier, the DFA said it would file diplomatic protests for “every day of delay” in the pullout of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The recent protest came after the Philippines and China noted the need to deescalate tensions over the dispute in a bilateral meeting last week.

 

