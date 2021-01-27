Featured News, National

PHL files another diplomatic protest vs China

Posted by Kaye Fe on
(File photo) This photo taken on May 14, 2019 shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship monitoring  the joint search and rescue exercise between the Philippine and US Coast Guards near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (Photo by Ted Aljibe / AFP)

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has  filed another diplomatic protest against China.

The protest was filed over a law China passed last week.

The law authorizes the Chinese Coast Guard to “undertake all necessary measures, including the use of weapons when national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.”

The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam have claims in the South China Sea, which China has claimed almost in its entirety.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“After reflection I fired a diplomatic protest. While enacting law is a sovereign prerogative, this one—given the area involved or for that matter the open South China Sea—is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law; which, if unchallenged, is submission to it,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a Tweet.

In staking its claim, China noted that the waters were within its nine-dash line that it said delineates the waters and features over which it  has “historical maritime rights.”

But the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in 2016 that China had no legal basis for its claims, ruling in favor of the Philippines.

China, however, has refused to recognize the tribunal decision.

President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the arbitral decision before China President Xi Jinping in Beijing but Xi remained pat on China’s position to ignore the ruling.

The two leaders, however, agreed that there was a need for the  formulation of a Code of Conduct, adding  that this should be done within President Duterte’s term.

Related Posts