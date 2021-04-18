PHL extends travel ban until April 30

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has extended its travel ban on foreign nationals who wish to enter the country to April 30.

In a statement, the Bureau of Immigration said the Balikbayan privilege for former Filipinos also remains suspended.

For the duration of the travel ban, the bureau said the following foreign nationals are the only ones allowed inside the country:

(1) diplomats and members of international organizations with valid 9(e) or 47(a) (2) visas

(2) those involved in medical repatriation endorsed by the DFA and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

(3) seafarers with 9(c) visa for crew change

(4) those with emergency, humanitarian and analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF) or his authorized representative.

“The foreign parent, spouse, and children of Filipinos may enter the country, provided they are traveling with the Filipino principal, and have a valid entry visa,” Bureau chief Jaime Morente said.

Foreigners with entry exemption documents issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) before March 22, 2021 will also be allowed to enter.

Morente said that the travel exemptions are without prejudice to the mandate of the bureau to conduct strict screening and formalities on all arriving foreigners.

The travel ban, which took effect on March 22, was supposed to end on April 21.