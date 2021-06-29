PHL extends ban on travelers from India, other countries until July 15

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has extended its travel ban on passengers from India until July 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban on passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates was also extended due to the Delta variant, which is said to be more transmissible.

The ban was supposed to end on June 30.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant was becoming the globally dominant COVID-19 strain.

Reports said the Delta variant has quickly spread in the United Kingdom.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said cases attributed to the Delta strain now make up around 20% of newly diagnosed cases in the United States.