PHL expresses solidarity with Japan following strong quake

No Filipino hurt or killed, PHL gov’t says

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday, Jan. 2, expressed solidarity with Japan after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, the President said “we have made the offer to assist in any way that we can.”

“In the face of shared climate challenges within the Pacific Ring of Fire, we stand united with Japan and stay ready to provide support from the Philippines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Office noted that no Filipino was killed or hurt, according to the Philippine Embassy in Japan.

Nevertheless, the President said the Philippine government was “in close collaboration with the Japanese government to secure the welfare of our kababayans.”

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer in charge Hans Leo Cacdac said his department is monitoring the situation of Filipino workers, particularly in the Ishikawa and nearby Toyama Prefectures.

He said there are 1,194 Filipinos living in the two prefectures—469 in Ishikawa and 725 in Toyama.

He added around 90 percent of the Filipino workers there are in the manufacturing, welding and carpentry sectors.

Around 10 percent, meanwhile, are caregivers.

“We will provide financial assistance to OFWs whose employment have been suspended or ceased due to the quake,” Cacdac said.

The strong earthquake has prompted Japan’s Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami warnings, with media reports saying that tsunami waves of up to 1.2 meters hit a number of areas along Japan’s western coast.

The advisories were later lifted.

Some media reports have said at least 30 have died.