PHL expresses “serious concern” over recent escalation of violence in parts of Jerusalem, Gaza Strip

(Eagle News) — The Philippines expressed “serious concern” over the recent escalation of violence in parts of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“The Philippines urges all parties to exercise restraint and seek dialogue to de-escalate tensions and avoid further actions that could affect future Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a short statement.

The Philippines issued the statement after Israel accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of firing more than 1,000 rockets, with Israel, according to media reports, responding with air strikes on Gaza that has so far destroyed three tower blocks and killed senior Hamas officials.

At least 65 Palestinians and three from Israel have been killed in the recent exchange.

Israel has vowed to protect itself from its enemies, but the Palestinian Authority called Israel’s attack a “military aggression.”

It added Israel was “traumatizing an already beleaguered population of 2 million people who have been imprisoned by Israel’s illegal blockade for 14 years, suffering its inhumane impact on all aspects of life.”