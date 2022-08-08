PHL employment rate in June still at 94%: PSA

(Eagle News) — The employment rate in the country stayed at 94% in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

According to the PSA, the registered employment rate was higher than the 92.3 percent employment rate registered in the same period of 2021.

The PSA said in terms of magnitude, 46.59 million Filipinos who are 15 years old and above were employed in June 2022, higher by 508,000 from the 46.08 million employed in May 2022.

Unemployment rate in June also remained unchanged, at 6.0 percent, which translates to 2.99 million unemployed Filipinos out of 49.58 million who were in the labor force for the same month.

“The June 2022 unemployment rate was lower than the registered rate in June 2021 at 7.7 percent,” the PSA said.

The PSA said among men and women, the labor force participation rate in June was higher among men (76.3%) than women (53.2%).

The employment rate for men was also higher at 94.6 percent compared to 93.1 percent for women.

According to PSA data, men had a lower unemployment rate at 5.4 percent compared to women counterpart at 6.9 percent.

Men, however, had a higher underemployment rate at 14.1 percent, while women had an underemployment rate of 10.5 percent.

The services sector remained as the dominant employment hub, with 56.5 percent of the total employed persons in June working in the sector.

The agriculture sector accounted for 24.5 percent while the industry sector accounted for 19.0 percent.

The following subsectors, meanwhile, saw a large increase in the number of employed people from May to June:

a. Agriculture and forestry (1.26 million);

b. Public administration and defense; compulsory social security (164 thousand);

c. Education (141,0000);

d. Mining and quarrying (138,000); and

e. Other service activities (132,000).

“(The) youth unemployment rate also dropped to 11.8 percent, from 12.1 percent in May 2022,” the PSA said.