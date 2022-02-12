PHL Embassy: One Filipino hurt as explosive-laden drone gets intercepted

(Eagle News) — One Filipino was hurt in the intercepted drone attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 10, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh said.

According to the embassy, so far, the Filipino, whom it did not identify, was being treated in a hospital with the support of his employer.

He is in stable condition, the embassy said.

The embassy said the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah has been in touch with the Filipino to extend assistance.

So far, the embassy said it was also continuing its coordination with local authorities and the Filipino community to “ensure the safety and security of Filipinos” in Saudi Arabia.

“We advise Filipino nationals to remain vigilant, monitor security advisories, and contact the Philippine embassy or our Philippine Consulate General on our emergency hotlines in case of emergency,” the embassy said.

“We join the rest of the global community in calling for cessation of violence against civilians,” it added.

According to media reports, at least 12 were injured after the Saudi air defense forces intercepted an explosive-laden drone, based on reports from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.