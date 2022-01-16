PHL Embassy in Wellington “closely following developments” in Tonga, Samoa, Fiji after strong volcanic eruption

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Wellington is “closely following developments” in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji following the underwater eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered strong tsunami and wave alerts across the Pacific.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said coordination efforts were so far ongoing with authorities and community leaders to “ascertain the situation on the ground and the condition of Filipinos” in those places after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano spewed smoke and ash, with its eruption felt as far away as Alaska.

According to the DFA, there are 87 Filipinos in Tonga, 300 in Samoa and 400 in Fiji.

The DFA said the embassy has reported residents moving to higher ground and “disruptions to communication systems” with tsunami waves reaching those areas.

Agence France Presse reported that waves of around 1.2 meters also hit Japan’s Pacific coast.

Over 100 people, it reported, were also evacuated from northern coastal areas in New Zealand.