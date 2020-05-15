PHL embassy in Stockholm, Sweden now open for consular services: DFA

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden is now open for consular services.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the embassy is now receiving and processing consular applications, except for passport services, for those residing in both Sweden and Finland.

The embassy has concurrent jurisdiction over Finland.

The DFA said the following consular services are being offered:

Visa (once the suspension on visa issuance resumes)

Civil registry (report of birth, report of marriage, report of death)

Notarials and authentication of documents such as special power of attorney

Attestation of au pair contracts

Acknowledgement of employment contracts

Dual citizenship (reacquisition/retention of Philippine citizenship for former Filipinos naturalized as Swedes or Finns)

Extension of passport validity in emergency cases in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway will no longer receive applications for those in Sweden and Finland beginning May 15.

The Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway, the DFA said, will no longer receive and process these applications for those in Sweden and Finland starting May 15.

“Those with pending applications will be contacted directly,” the department said.

Passport services will, however, continue to be offered there until further notice.

The Philippine embassy in Stockholm, Sweden may be reached through the following:

Mobile: +46 702 735 407; +63 9054039435 (Viber)

Email: [email protected]