PHL embassy checking if Filipinos among casualties in 6.8-magnitude quake that hit Turkey

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Embassy in Ankara is checking if any Filipino was affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey on Friday and killed at least 14 people.

Philippine Ambassador to Ankara Raul Hernandez issued the remark as he expressed sympathy for those who were hurt and were killed in the quake that centered on Sivrice town in Elazig.

“Our prayers and thoughts go to those who were injured and those who lost their loved ones in the earthquake in Elazig province,” Hernandez said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad) has said at least 25 people died in Elazig and four more in Malatya.

More than 400 aftershocks were recorded, Afad said.