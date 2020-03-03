PHL eases travel restrictions on S. Korea

(Eagle News)–The Philippine government has eased travel restrictions to South Korea.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Filipinos can now travel to South Korea but not to the whole of North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, where the novel coronavirus outbreak is concentrated.

Panelo said the ease in the travel restrictions was decided by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases after its meeting on Tuesday.

Prior to this, only Korean permanent resident visa holders, overseas Filipino workers and student visa holders were allowed to go to South Korea.

According to Panelo, the ban on travelers coming from North Gyeongsang province, Daeugu and Cheongdo is still in place.

South Korea has so far recorded almost 5000 COVID-19 cases, the country with the most cases outside China.