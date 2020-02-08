PHL donates food, other basic emergency items to China

(Eagle News)–The Philippines on Saturday, Feb. 8, donated food items and basic emergency products, including sanitation products for the people of Hubei, China, where Wuhan, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak is located.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido J. Dulay turned over the donation to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, on behalf of the Philippine government at a ceremonial turnover in Clark Development Corporation.

The goods, which will be turned over to Hubei provincial authorities for local distribution, are being flown into Wuhan together with the DFA-Department of Health Emergency Response Team departing tonight to repatriate Filipinos from the province.

“This modest assistance is also our affirmation of the abiding friendship and legacy of mutual aid that has been the hallmark of Philippine-Chinese ties over the years. It is the ‘goose feather from a thousand Ii away,’ the ‘small gift that conveys affection’ that ancient Chinese have spoken of with regard to sincere tokens of lasting amity,” Dulay said.

Huang, for his part, thanked the Philippine government and Filipino people.

“On behalf of the government and people of China, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of the Philippines and the donors who have made this possible,” Huang said.

The Philippine government said the repatriation of 56 Filipinos, including four infants, from Wuhan City, was made possible with the help of the Chinese government.