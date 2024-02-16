PHL Domestic Submarine Cable Network launched

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 15, launched the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network.

According to the President, the network spans 2500 kilometers, making it the country’s longest and highest capacity domestic submarine fiber cable network.

He expressed optimism the PDSCN, which will connect the country’s islands “in various touchpoints from the provinces of Quezon to Zamboanga,” would provide faster Internet speed for Filipinos.

The President congratulated InfiniVAN Inc. and its partners Globe Telecom and Eastern Telecommunications for “making this impressive and high-impact project a reality.”

He also thanked Japan, with whom the Philippines, he said, shared the vision, adding that such an initiative was a “testament, not only to Japanese ingenuity and technological advancement that we strive to emulate but also to the strong bonds of friendship that connect our two countries forever.”

“We will also be able to provide…more efficient digital services to Filipinos located in both urban and rural areas of the country,” he said.

“More importantly, this will help facilitate our efforts to digitalize public data and government services to cater to the needs of our people efficiently,” he added.