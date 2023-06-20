PHL detects first case of Omicron subvariant FE.1

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has detected its first case of the Omicron subvariant FE. 1.
The Department of Health said in its biosurveillance report that covers May 29 to June 12 that also detected out of 2,340 sequenced samples were the following:
- 374 XBB.1.5 cases
- 199 XBB.1.16 cases
- 747 XBB.1.9.1 cases
- 104 XBB.1.9.2 cases
- 198 XBB.2.3 cases
- 206 BA.2.3.20 cases
- 34 XBC cases
- four BA.5 cases
- six BA.2.75
- 26 other Omicron sublineages
The FE.1, a sublineage of XBB also known as XBB.1.18.1.1, was added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on June 1, following its increasing prevalence in at least 35 countries.
According to the DOH, researchers are so far looking into the transmissibility, immune evasion, and ability to cause more severe disease of FE.1.
The Philippines has so far confirmed more than 4.1 million COVID-19 cases.