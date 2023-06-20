PHL detects first case of Omicron subvariant FE.1

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has detected its first case of the Omicron subvariant FE. 1.

The Department of Health said in its biosurveillance report that covers May 29 to June 12 that also detected out of 2,340 sequenced samples were the following:

374 XBB.1.5 cases

199 XBB.1.16 cases

747 XBB.1.9.1 cases

104 XBB.1.9.2 cases

198 XBB.2.3 cases

206 BA.2.3.20 cases

34 XBC cases

four BA.5 cases

six BA.2.75

26 other Omicron sublineages

The FE.1, a sublineage of XBB also known as XBB.1.18.1.1, was added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on June 1, following its increasing prevalence in at least 35 countries.

According to the DOH, researchers are so far looking into the transmissibility, immune evasion, and ability to cause more severe disease of FE.1.

The Philippines has so far confirmed more than 4.1 million COVID-19 cases.