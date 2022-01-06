PHL detects 29 more Omicron variant cases

Of 29, 19 with indicated addresses in Metro Manila

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 6, reported 29 more Omicron variant cases in the country, bringing the total cases of the highly transmissible variant to 43.

According to the DOH, 18 additional cases of the Delta variant were also recorded, bringing the total to 8,497.

The DOH said the latest genome sequencing run involved 48 samples on January 2.

The DOH said of the 29 new Omicron variant cases, 10 were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) while 19 were local cases with indicated addresses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Of the 19 with addresses in Metro Manila, 15 are still active.

“The DOH is verifying the test results and health status of all passengers of these flights to determine if there are other confirmed cases or passengers who became symptomatic after arrival,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, of the 18 additional Delta variant cases, eight were ROFs and 10 were local cases with indicated addresses in Metro Manila.

With COVID-19 cases still rising, the department called on senior citizens and those with comorbidities and children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Vaccines are still our best defense and proven to be safe, effective, and free. Let’s not be agents of transmission and prevent further spread of the virus as more transmission means more mutations,” the DOH said.

The Philippines reported over 10,000 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The DOH has said the entire Philippines was now at a “high risk” for COVID-19.