PHL demands prompt withdrawal of China vessels from West Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has called on China to “promptly withdraw” its fishing vessels and maritime assets from the vicinity of adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

In a strongly-worded statement, the DFA also called on China to “direct its fishing vessels to desist from environmentally destructive activities.”

The DFA issued the statement two days after it formally lodged a diplomatic protest against China, after the National Task Force said the Philippine Coast Guard had confirmed sighting of around 220 Chinese fishing vessels moored in line formation at the Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef) on March 7.

The vessels were believed to be manned by the Chinese maritime militia.

“Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group lies in the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone. We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence, and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” the DFA said.

It added that China’s “continuing infringement and tolerance thereof notwithstanding the persistent and resolute protests of the government of the Republic of the Philippines are contrary to China’s commitments under international law and the ASEAN -China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.”

“Further, the Philippines calls on China to faithfully honor its obligations as a state party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and to respect and abide by the final and binding 12 July 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration,” the department said.

The DFA was referring to the PCA’s ruling that invalidated China’s nine-dash line, which the country claimed delineated the resources over which it had “historic rights,” or, according to China, roughly 85 percent of the South China Sea.

The ruling stemmed from the Philippines’ filing of a complaint after a tense standoff between the Philippines and China over Scarborough Shoal, which both countries claim, in 2012.

China has rejected the ruling.