PHL “deeply concerned” over escalation of violence in Myanmar; urges Filipinos there to avoid places of protest

(Eagle News) — The Philippines said it was “deeply concerned” over the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar, and urged Filipinos there to avoid places of protest.

In a statement, the Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, also urged Filipinos to monitor developments through reputable sources, and check with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon for further advisories.

The Philippines also called on Myanmar security forces to “exercise restraint and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed demonstrators.”

“The Philippines reiterates its call for a complete restoration of the status quo ante and allow State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to play her unifying role,” it added.

Earlier, the Philippines called for the “immediate release” of Suu Kyi and for a “complete return to the previously existing state of affairs” in Myanmar in a statement issued after the Informal Association of Southeast Asian Foreign Ministers meeting held to discuss international and regional issues.

The Philippines had said the “complete return to the previously existing state of affairs” should take place “with respect” to the “preeminent role” of Suu Kyi “alongside the Army her father created for the protection of the people he led to freedom and the country he gave them at the cost of his life.”

It said a subsequent dialogue between the parties “involved in their country’s destiny” should take place.

“The rest of ASEAN must stand by Myanmar, ready to give what help it is asked by its people and government of Myanmar all the more,” the Philippines had said.

Protests erupted in the Southeast Asian country after the Myanmar military took over and detained Suu Kyi and several leaders in December 2020.

The military had cited what it said was widespread electoral fraud in the election the previous month in making the move.

Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had said the country would hold new elections, and that power would be given to the winner.

He has, however, not given a timeframe so far.