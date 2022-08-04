PHL declares adherence to one-China policy, urges restraint amid rising tensions in Taiwan

ASEAN also declares support for one-China policy, urges “maximum restraint” for all parties

(Eagle News) – The Philippines declared its continued adherence to the One-China Policy as it expressed concern about the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait due to the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan.

“The Philippines is concerned with the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, just north of the Philippines,” the DFA said in a statement on Thursday, August 4.

“The Philippines adheres to the One-China policy,” it said.

The DFA said that the Philippines is also urging “restraint” for all parties concerned in this latest tension in the Asian region.

“Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail, the DFA statement said.

The Philippines’ position was the same as the position of the ASEAN that released a statement on the Taiwan tensions on August 3.

-ASEAN foreign ministers’ statement on Taiwan tensions-

The ASEAN statement also expressed concern regarding the “international and regional volatility” due to the tensions that came about because of Pelosi’s in Taiwan.

The ASEAN said that the current volatility could eventually “lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.”

The ASEAN foreign ministers who are meeting in Cambodia this week called for “maximum restraint” and for all concerned to “refrain from provocative action and for upholding the principles enshrined in United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).”

“We reiterate ASEAN Member States’ support for their respective One-China Policy,” the ASEAN statement said dated August 3 said.

-Facilitating peaceful dialogue-

It stressed that “the world is in dire need of wisdom and responsibility” and hoped that all leaders would uphold “multilateralism and partnership, cooperation, peaceful co-existence and healthy competition.”

The regional bloc also said that it is important for all world leaders to work towards the “shared goals of peace, stability, security and inclusive and sustainable development.”

“We should ACT TOGETHER and ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue between all parties including through utilizing ASEAN-led mechanisms to deescalate tension, to safeguard peace, security and development in our region,” the ASEAN statement added.

(Eagle News Service)