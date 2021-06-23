PHL COVID-19 total now at 1,372,232

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1372232 on Wednesday, June 23, after the Department of Health reported 4353 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 49862 were active.

The DOH said 15 duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

Of the total active cases, 90.4 percent were mild, 4.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.1 percent were severe, and 1.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries are now at 1298442, including the additional 7139 ones.

The death toll has reached 23928 including the additional 119 deaths.

“Moreover, 74 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

According to the DOH, 57% of the intensive care unit beds nationwide are being used.

Thirty-six percent of mechanical ventilators, on the other hand, are occupied.