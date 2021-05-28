PHL COVID-19 total now at 1,209,154 with addition of 8,748 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,209,154 after the Department of Health reported 8,748 additional cases.

The DOH said the data was based on the results submitted to the COVID-19 document repository system by all laboratories except four.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 53770 were active.

Of these, 93.2 percent were mild, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,134,818 including the additional 3017 ones.

The death toll is now at 20566 including the 187 ones.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A3 categories–medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities—still being prioritized.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

Non-essential travel in and outside the bubble area is prohibited.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are still temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have also been added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has suspended deployment of Filipinos to Saudi Arabia as well.