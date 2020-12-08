PHL COVID-19 total at 442,785; recoveries rise to 408,790

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 442,000 mark on Tuesday, December 8, after the Department of Health reported 1400 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 442785 total COVID-19 cases, 5.7 percent or 25325 were active.

Of these, 84.8 percent were mild, 6.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.5 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.32 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Benguet with 101, Davao City with 90, Quezon City with 82, Rizal with 75, and Laguna with 56.

Recoveries increased to 408,790 including the 139 additional ones.

Ninety-eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8670.

The DOH has warned of a possible increase in COVID-19 cases as the holidays draw near.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III urged Filipinos to refrain from holding karaoke sessions, noting that loud singing increases viral particle spread by 448 percent compared to normal talking.