PHL COVID-19 total at 359,169; 226 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 359,000 mark on Monday, Oct. 19, after the Department of Health reported 2638 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 359,169 cases, 42191 were active.

Of these, 83.1 percent were mild, 11.3 percent asymptomatic, 2.1 percent severe, and 3.6 percent critical.

The DOH said of the 2638 additional cases, 1,932 or 73 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (October 6 – October 19, 2020).

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila, with 555 or 29 percent, Region 4A with 463 or 24 percent, and Region 6 with 187 cases or 10 percent.

The DOH said the top areas by newly-announced cases were Quezon City, with 141; Cavite with 140; Laguna with 128; Batangas with 120; and Rizal with 108.

Recoveries breached the 310,000 mark, at 310303, with the additional 226 recoveries.

Twenty-six deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6675.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the national action plan, has attributed the low COVID-19 count in recent days to the change in behavior of Filipinos and the infomercials on safety protocols featuring President Rodrigo Duterte.

A group of researchers from the University of the Philippines has warned, however, that these trends were “not irreversible,” and urged Filipinos to continue implementing health protocols.