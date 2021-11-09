PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,806,694

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,806,694 after the Department of Health reported 1,409 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 30,544 were active.

Of these, 60.7 percent were mild, 8 percent asymptomatic, 4.2 percent critical, 10 percent were severe, and 17.05 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,731,583, with the addition of 2,941 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 44567 with the addition of 46 deaths.

On Monday, the DOH reported the country’s first B.1.617.1 COVID-19 variant case, which comes from the same lineage as the Delta variant, and is being monitored by the World Health Organization.

The Delta variant has been responsible for the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country in September.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also announced 651 more Delta variant cases had been detected from the 748 samples taken from March, April, May, June, September, and October.

With the additional Delta cases, the Philippines’ COVID-19 Delta tally is now at 5,982 cases.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 so far.

Health authorities have warned the public against complacency amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, noting that the virus had still not been eradicated.