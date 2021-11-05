PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,797,986

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,797,986 on Friday, Nov. 5, after the Department of Health reported 2,376 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 37377 were active.

Of these, 69 percent were mild, 5.4 percent asymptomatic, 3.5 percent critical, 8.2 percent severe, and 13.94 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2716524 with the additional 2109 ones.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 44085 with the additional 260 deaths.

The government has imposed a COVID-19 alert level 2 in Metro Manila, with the downgraded alert level taking effect on Nov. 5.

The Philippine National Police has reminded the public not to be complacent, noting that the virus was still around and could lead to another uptick in COVID-19 cases if the public doesn’t follow minimum health protocols.