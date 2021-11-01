PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,790,375

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,790,375 after the Department of Health reported 3,117 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 43185 were active.

Of the active cases, 72.6 percent were mild, 4.9 percent were asymptomatic, 3 percent were critical, 1.2 percent were severe, and 12.32 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,703,914 with the addition of 5124 additional recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 43276 with the addition of 104 recoveries.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3, which means some establishments are allowed to operate at 30 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50 percent outdoor capacity for unvaccinated individuals.

This is provided all employees of said establishments are fully vaccinated.

Health authorities have called on the public not to remain complacent, noting how the COVID-19 virus can be easily transmitted.