PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,761,307

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,761,307 with the addition of 4,405 additional cases.

According to the Department of Health, of the total cases, 57,763 were active.

Of these, 76.2 percent were mild, 6.5 percent asymptomatic, 2.3 percent were critical, 5.3 percent were severe, and 9.72 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,661,602 with the addition of 7,561 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 41,942 with the addition of 149 deaths.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the DOH said over 300 more Delta variant cases were reported in the Philippines.

The DOH said the country’s first B.1.1.318 variant case was also reported.