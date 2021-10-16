PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,713,509

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,713,509 on Saturday, Oct. 16, after the Department of Health reported 7,772 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 85048 were active.

Recoveries rose to 257881 with the addition of 1634 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 40580, with the addition of 156 deaths.

According to the DOH data, at least 48 percent of the 15,000 ward beds in the country are utilized.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of the 4,300 ward beds in Metro Manila are also being used.

The department said all laboratories were operational since October 14.

One laboratory, however, failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.