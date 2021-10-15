PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,705,792

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2705792 on Friday, Oct. 15, with the addition of 7625 cases.

The Department of Health said 65 cases were removed from the total case count.

Of the total cases, 78999 are active.

Of the active cases, 80 percent are mild, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent critical, 3.9 percent severe, and 7.38 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2586369 with the addition of 13363 recoveries.

Over 100, or 109 cases that were previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 40424 with the additional 203 deaths.

The DOH data showed that 66 percent of the 4,300 ICU beds in the country are in use.

Sixty-four percent, meanwhile of of the total 1,500 ICU beds in Metro Manila are occupied.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Oct. 16.

The DOH has said the alert levels were unappealable as they were based on scientific data.