PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,434,753

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,434,753 after the Department of Health reported 17,411 additional cases.

The DOH said 77 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

Of the total cases, it said 165,790 were active.

Of these, 92.1 percent were mild, 3.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 2.73 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,231,558 with the addition of 14,090 recoveries.

The DOH said 88 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 37,405, with the addition of 177 deaths.

According to DOH data,79% of the country’s intensive care unit beds are being used.

Fifty-six percent of mechanical ventilators are also in use.

In Metro Manila, 80 percent of ICU beds are in use, while 62 percent are utilized.