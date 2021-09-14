DOH reports 18,056 additional COVID-19 cases; PHL COVID-19 tally at 2,266,066

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,266,066 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, after the Department of Health reported 18,056 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 177670 were active.

Of these, 85.8 percent were mild, 9.5 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 2.66 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,052,867 with the addition of 20542 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 35529, with the addition of 252 deaths.

The Palace has announced the alert level system would take effect in Metro Manila starting Sept. 16, with the region to be placed under an alert level 4.

An alert level 4 means the COVID-19 case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate high.

Under the alert level, persons below 18 years old, over 65 years old, and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences, but shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also said curfew hours in the region would be adjusted once the alert level system takes effect.