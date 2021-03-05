PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 587,704 with addition of 3,045 COVID-19 cases

The additional COVID-19 cases the highest count so far in 2021

(Eagle News) — The Philippines on Friday, March 5, reported over 3,000 additional cases, its highest count so far in 2021.

According to data released by the Department of Health, the 3045 additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 587,704.

The report on the spike in additional COVID-19 cases came after the DOH said 52 additional South African COVID-19 virus variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom virus variant cases, and 42 additional cases with mutations of “potential clinical significance” had been detected in the country.

Of the 52 additional South African variant cases, the DOH said 41 came from Metro Manila.

With the development, South African variant cases in the country are now at 58, the UK variant cases at 118, and the cases of mutations of concern at 76.

According to the DOH data, of the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, 40074 were active.

Of the active cases, 89.7 percent were mild, 5.6 percent asymptomatic, 2.0 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 0.77 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 535,207 after the DOH reported 178 additional ones.

Nineteen additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12423.

Earlier, the OCTA research group said the new surge of COVID-19 cases already started in Metro Manila, with the spread at a quicker pace.

The group had said the reproduction rate in Metro Manila increased to 1.5 compared to the country’s reproduction rate of 1.2.

The reproduction rate is the rate at which one COVID-19 case infects others.

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday.