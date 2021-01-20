PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 505,939; recoveries climb to 466,993

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 505,939 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after the Department of Health reported 1,862 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 5.7 percent or 28,904 were active.

Of these, 84.9 percent were mild, 7.5 percent asymptomatic, 4.5 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.39 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Zamboanga City with 206, Davao City with 109, Kalinga with 102, Quezon City with 77 and Benguet with 74.

Recoveries climbed to 466,993 including the 765 additional ones.

Sixty-four additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,042.

On Wednesday, the DOH confirmed that the girlfriend and the mother of the 29-year-old male who contracted the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant tested positive for COVID-19.

Another close contact of the index patient also tested positive, the DOH said.

With the additional three cases, the DOH said the total number of the index patient’s close contacts who tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 11.

So far, the DOH said the results of the mother and the girlfriend have been sent to the Philippine Genome Center to determine if they contracted the UK variant, too.

The DOH said the third patient’s results were not likely to be sent to the PGC.

It said this was because it was likely that patient’s test results yielded COVID-positive because the person was already a recovering COVID-19 patient.