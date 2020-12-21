PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 461,505; recoveries climb to 429,207

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 461,000 mark on Monday, December 21, after the Department of Health reported 1721 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 461,505 total cases, 23341 were active.

Of these, 82.2 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 5.9 percent were critical, 3 percent severe, and 0.34 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 151, Quezon City with 142, Rizal with 85, Laguna with 81, and Manila with 77.

Eighty-two additional recoveries pushed the total to 429,207.

Ten additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8957.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, which gives indirect protection to the rest.