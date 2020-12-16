PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 452,988; 425 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 452,000 mark on Wednesday, December 16, after the Department of Health reported 1156 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 452,988 total cases, 5.5 percent or 24873 were active.

Of these, 84.7 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 5.6 percent critical, 2.8 percent severe, and 0.3 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 126, Quezon City with 66, Rizal with 64, Bulacan with 56, and Manila with 38.

Recoveries rose to 419282 including the 425 additional ones.

The death toll also rose, with 21 added to the tally.

There are so far 8833 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The DOH has said there has been a reversal in the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the country.

It urged the public to continue implementing health and safety protocols.

It also said members of the public should avoid “high-risk activities” that involve any form of physical contact as this can result in the spread of COVID-19.