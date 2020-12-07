PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 441,399; 80 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 441,000 mark on Monday, Dec. 7, after the Department of Health reported 1574 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 441,399 total cases, 5.5 percent or 24,125 were active.

Of these, 84.6 percent were mild, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.8 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.32 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 187, Rizal with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69, and Pasig with 59.

Recoveries rose to 408702 including the 80 additional ones.

Eighteen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8572.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 percent to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity once a vaccine becomes available.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.