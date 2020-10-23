PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 365,799; 424 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 365,000 mark on Friday, Oct. 23, after the Department of Health reported almost 2000 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 365,799 total cases, 46,193 were active.

Of these, 83.6 percent were mild, 11.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.8 percent severe, and 3.2 percent critical.

Of the 1923 additional cases reported today, 91 percent or 1745 occurred in the last 14 days.

The top regions with the most COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days were Metro Manila, with 428 or 25 percent, Region IVA with 302 or 17 percent, and Region VI with 209 or 12 percent.

The top areas by newly-announced cases were Davao City with 99, Cavite and Manila with 94 each, Quezon City with 92, and Negros Occidental with 89.

Recoveries rose to 312,691 including the 424 reported today.

The death toll rose to 6915, with 132 additional deaths.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has backed the suggestion of Metro Manila mayors for the National Capital Region to remain under a general community quarantine until December.

Although the government has noted the low COVID-19 count in recent days, researchers from the University of the Philippines have warned this was not an irreversible trend, and urged the public to continue implementing health and safety protocols.