PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 360,775; 369 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 360,000 mark on Tuesday, Oct. 20, after the Department of Health reported 1640 new cases.

The DOH said of the 360,775 total cases, 43443 were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 11.6 percent asymptomatic, 2 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

Of the 1,640 reported cases today, 1,487 or 91 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (October 7 – October 20, 2020).

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila, with 366 or 25 percent, Region 4A with 264 or 18 percent, and Region 10 with 124 or 8 percent.

The top areas by newly-announced cases were Cavite and Quezon City, each with 86; Batangas with 69; Bulacan with 62; and Manila with 61.

Recoveries rose to 310,642 including the 369 recoveries reported today.

Seventeen more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6690.