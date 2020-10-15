PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 348,698; recoveries rise to 294,161

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 348,000 mark on Thursday, Oct. 15, after the Department of Health reported 2,261 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 348,698 total cases, 48,040 were active.

Of these, 84.6 percent were mild, 10.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent severe, and 3.2 percent critical.

The DOH said of the 2,261 newly-reported cases, 566 came from Metro Manila, 174 from Cavite, 145 from Pangasinan, 104 from Northern Samar, and 98 from Quezon.

Recoveries rose to 294,161 including the 385 recoveries reported today.

The death toll rose to 6497, including the 50 additional deaths.

Earlier, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who is the chief implementer of the COVID-19 national action plan, attributed the low COVID-19 count in recent days to the behavioral change in Filipinos, and the informercials on safety protocols featuring President Rodrigo Duterte.

A University of the Philippines team of researchers has warned, however, that these trends were not irreversible, and that the public should continue to follow health and social distancing rules.