PHL COVID-19 tally reaches 346,536; 579 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 346,000 mark on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after the Department of Health reported 1,910 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 346,536 cases, 46227 were active.

Of these, 84.5 percent were mild, 10.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent severe, and 3.3 percent critical.

Of the 1910 newly-reported cases, the DOH said 624 came from Metro Manila, 219 from Cavite, 104 from Batangas, 91 from Rizal, and 63 from Negros Occidental.

Recoveries have reached 293860 including the 579 reported today.

Seventy-eight new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6,449.