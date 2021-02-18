PHL COVID-19 tally now at 555,163; recoveries rise to 512,375

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 555,163 after the Department of Health reported 1,744 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 31115 were active.

Of these, 85.6 percent were mild, 8.6 percent asymptomatic, 2.5 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.78 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 512,375 including the additional 412 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 11673, including the 96 additional ones.

The government is gearing up for the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

Among the priorities in the COVID national vaccination program are uniformed personnel and medical frontliners.

Vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.