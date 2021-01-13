PHL COVID-19 tally now at 492,700; 397 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 492,000 mark on Wednesday, January 13, after the Department of Health reported 1453 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 492,700 total cases, 24,478 were active.

Of these, 84.9 percent were mild cases, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 5.5 percent critical, 3 percent severe, and 0.5 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 95, Cavite with 66, Manila with 54, Davao City with 50 and Cebu City with 44.

Recoveries climbed to 458,523 including the 397 additional ones.

Over 100, or 146, more have died due to COVID-19, pushing the Philippine COVID-19 death toll to 9699.

“The increase in deaths is due to late reporting of deaths from previous months. Of the deaths today, 36% occurred in December and others were from months before,” the DOH said.

The Philippine government has said 50,000 Filipinos are expected to be inoculated against COVID-19 in February.