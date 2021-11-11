PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,811,248

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,811,248 on Thursday, Nov. 11, after the Department of Health reported 1974 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 28660 were active.

Of these, 62.1 percent were mild, 5.9 percent were asymptomatic, 4.4 percent were critical, 10.4 percent were severe, and 17.15 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,737,722 with the additional 2388 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 44866 with the additional 142 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Health authorities have warned the public against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst despite the easing of restrictions.

The Philippine National Police has said since the start of implementation of the alert level, over 42,000 violators were reported in Metro Manila.